ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics makes up about 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of ADMA Biologics worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 442,315 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 556,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 189,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 5.9 %

ADMA opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -864.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,900 shares of company stock worth $9,129,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

