ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 17,598 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 273.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,598 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BMI opened at $195.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.04 and a 200 day moving average of $183.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $210.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

