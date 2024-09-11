ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,121 Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 152,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,415,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

