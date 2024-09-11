ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of The Pennant Group worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $965.38 million, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Stephens upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.