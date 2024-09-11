ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $223.15.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.