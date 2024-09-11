ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $159.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

