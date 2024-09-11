ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.13. The company has a market capitalization of $519.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.54.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

