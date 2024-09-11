ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after buying an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

