ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 838.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 2,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $361.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.