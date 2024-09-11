ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

