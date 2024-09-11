ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,753 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTNX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -860.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

