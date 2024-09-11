ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock worth $797,374,003. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Up 1.9 %

WMT stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

