ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 73 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after acquiring an additional 129,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96,479 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,560,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,020,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,225,000 after purchasing an additional 119,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

