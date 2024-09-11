ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

