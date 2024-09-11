CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Up 5%

Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25. 29,545 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 14,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

