CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,714 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.15% of CME Group worth $106,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $218.48 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

