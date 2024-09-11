Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,376.84

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,376.84 and last traded at $1,372.77, with a volume of 16187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,329.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,213.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,015.30.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola Consolidated

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

