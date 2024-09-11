Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $(0.03) EPS.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

