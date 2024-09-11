Coin98 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.36 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $96.04 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001476 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002195 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

