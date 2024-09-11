Coin98 Price Tops $0.11 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $89.72 million and $9.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,194,325 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

