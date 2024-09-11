Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 657.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,599 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,782,000 after acquiring an additional 177,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 613,932 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

