Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $244.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.49.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,892 shares of company stock worth $4,084,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

