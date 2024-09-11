Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $544.15 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

