Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after purchasing an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4,080.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares during the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,789,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDEX by 151.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $197.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.36.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

