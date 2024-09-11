Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

