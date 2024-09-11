Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,127 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PM opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

