Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,509,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,553.42.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,797.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $811.99 and a one year high of $1,818.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,661.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,422.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

