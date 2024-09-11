Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on October 1st

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 44 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $866.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.64. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Andrew Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,011 shares of company stock worth $645,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

