Comparing Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and HomeStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $42.55 million 1.79 $9.29 million $1.42 11.37 HomeStreet $441.66 million 0.64 -$27.51 million ($2.13) -7.06

Pathfinder Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 11.16% 7.34% 0.61% HomeStreet -3.30% -1.87% -0.10%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25

HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.50%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Summary

Pathfinder Bancorp beats HomeStreet on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial, residential real estate, construction, and tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. It serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company operates through branches and ATMs. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

