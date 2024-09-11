Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.97 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $362.25 million and approximately $38.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $41.74 or 0.00072677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007243 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,959.14 or 0.39973794 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,678,276 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,678,275.71406055 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.78493537 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 517 active market(s) with $36,312,117.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.