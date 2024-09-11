Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.09. 61,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 450,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market cap of $774.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Core Laboratories by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Core Laboratories by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,963 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,756 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

