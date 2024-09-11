Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.56. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 42,866 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $153.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $241,333.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $365,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,171.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $241,333.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,273.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,720 shares of company stock worth $1,302,482. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

