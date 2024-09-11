Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $108.09 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $108.09 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00007234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

