Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $918.93. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $859.16 and its 200-day moving average is $802.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

