Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $894.29 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $918.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $859.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $802.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

