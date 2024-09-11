Coupang Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,766 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 16,003 call options.

CPNG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,869,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.35 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. Coupang's revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

