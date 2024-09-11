Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cousins Properties traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 401022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,502,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after buying an additional 825,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,306,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
