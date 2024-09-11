Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.79 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $155.21 million and $9.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

