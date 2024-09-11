Credo Technology Group (CRDO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ: CRDO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/6/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Credo Technology Group Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. 2,921,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,058. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $36.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group
In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at $97,908,161.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,190 shares of company stock worth $30,798,897. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Credo Technology Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.