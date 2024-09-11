Credo Technology Group (CRDO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ: CRDO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/6/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Credo Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. 2,921,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,058. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $36.80.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $3,704,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at $97,908,161.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026,190 shares of company stock worth $30,798,897. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420,664 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $22,535,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 881,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,847,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

