CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $244.29 and last traded at $244.68. Approximately 975,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,391,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.39.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities raised CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

