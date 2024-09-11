Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) CEO Acquires $92,090.88 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 16,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $92,090.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at $396,964.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. 6,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,699. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

