Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.25 and a beta of 1.31. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $105,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

