Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 673,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 611,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTOS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $819.83 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.