Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 673,089 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 611,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,384,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTOS. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.83 million, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

See Also

