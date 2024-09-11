CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

