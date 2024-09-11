DA Davidson Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBU opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $63.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 37,162.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.