DA Davidson Weighs in on Sprinklr, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

