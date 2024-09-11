Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 14,807 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $12,375,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

