Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 26,095 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

