Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.61 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $291.03 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $204.15 and a 52 week high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.33. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

